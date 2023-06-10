Jordan Marshall has enjoyed a decorated high school career at Archbishop Moeller High School. Heading into his senior season, there are a few elusive boxes he is looking to check off as he reaches the twilight of his high school and heads off to Michigan.

Marshall works hard, and there's no one in his eyes that works harder, he also dreams big, too.

Those dreams are fueling a monster season he hopes to enjoy in 2023.

"I would say my goals are that I'm trying to break the touchdown record which I need 40 more this year," Marshall said. "I'll be at 102, something like that. I want to go back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year. Player of the Year for GCL. Mr. Ohio is the big one. I just missed it last year as a junior. That's really been driving me. I want to get that stand and I want everybody to know Mr. Ohio and bring one home to Moeller. We've only had one or two, so really bring that home for us."



While his personal goals sit at the forefront of his mind, he knows he won't be able to achieve any of them without his team. A team that he loves very much.

After coming so close to tasting championship glory in the state of Ohio, getting that elusive state championship is the last gift he wants to help leave the Moeller program.

"Goals for us as a team, I really want to win state," Marshall said. "We've been really, really close the last two years and it's just not what we are. We don't settle for semi-finals. Just like Michigan, just like anybody else. We don't settle for that. We want to win a national championship. We want to win a state championship. That's the goal and we settle for nothing less. That's the main goal."

As for his game as a whole, there are a few things he has in mind to help make him a better player moving forward.

To become a more well-rounded player is something that will help in the short-term as well as his future in Ann Arbor.

"Working this offseason really just pass blocking," Marshall said. "Going to attack blocks, catching out the backfield is good, running the ball is good and then we've been working on quickness, twitchiness, trying to get more elusive when making cuts. Quick, quick, quick."