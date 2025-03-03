Published Mar 3, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Spring ball goals
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and tells us what he thinks the top goals are for spring football for Michigan. Scar also talks about the vegas over and total of 8.5 games for U-M, movement of coaches in college football, Jimmy Johnson and what lies ahead for the Michigan basketball team.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:36

Spring ball goals 1:37-12:47

8.5 over and under 12:48-17:47

Coaching movement 17:48-33:13

Michgian Basketball 33:14-50:06

---

