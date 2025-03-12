Bryce Underwood talks preparation for freshman season, legacy, and more

Michigan freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood recently joined University of Michigan alum and NFL media personality Rich Eisen on the Rich Eisen Show to discuss a myriad of topics heading into the Wolverines' spring football season.

For Michigan, spring practice will begin in less than one week on Tuesday, March 18. Underwood, one of the most hyped players in all of college football, will be competing for the starting quarterback gig alongside fifth-year senior Mikey Keene and redshirt freshman Jadyn Davis.

On the show, neither Eisen nor Underwood downplayed the fact that the true freshman will be gunning for the starting role in the fall. When Eisen asked the 17-year-old what he will need to do to earn the job, Underwood explained that hard work and dedication, along with being himself.

"Honestly, I just know I gotta be myself," Underwood said. "That's been my main thing. I'm going to work for everything I feel I've earned. ... And my initials [are] B.U., so my parents always kept that in my head. It's like, 'Be You, no matter what.'"

Underwood acknowledged that he will receive his fair share of hype as Michigan inches closer to the start of the college football season, but he sees it all as a blessing, rather than pressure.

"Honestly, my mom called it 'Bless stress.' All the work that I've put in, it's just been a blessing to be through what I'm going through at this moment. So, I have nothing else to do [other than] what I have been doing for the last eight, nine, 10 years that I've been playing football for, which is: hard work, dedicating myself to whatever my goals will be, and, yeah."

Eisen and Underwood then discussed the quarterback's recent trip to Los Angeles, where he met up with Los Angeles Clippers star James Harden, whom Underwood said he talks with multiple times per month.

Underwood used his connection with Harden to meet Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James after a game between the Clippers and Lakers.

Of course, James, an avid Ohio State fan, and Underwood, a U-M quarterback, had to get in some rivalry banter in the short discussion. Underwood recalled the conversation with Eisen.

"'Just had to let you know,'" Underwood recalls saying to James, "'I go to Michigan.' And he was like, 'Oh, yeah.'"

Underwood then went on to say that he told James, "'It's over for Ohio State,'" before the conversation ended and the two went their separate ways. Eisen and Underwood then shared a moment fantasizing about another four-year winning streak over Ohio State, and the freshman quarterback heavily implied that he will not lose to Ohio State during his time in Ann Arbor.

As the interview neared its end, Eisen asked Underwood what his legacy would be as a Michigan Wolverine. The freshman replied : "A couple Heismans and at least one natty."