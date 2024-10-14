Advertisement
in other news
Hail to the Podcast: Winter is Coming
Preview of Michigan Football's second half, Michigan Hockey's start, and Michigan Basketball's upcoming season.
• Trevor McCue
Michigan Football: Three players exceeding expectations at the midway point
Three players who have exceeded expectations at the halfway point of the season.
• Trevor McCue
INTEL: National perspective on Andrew Babalola
Rivals' Greg Smith gives his thoughts on the Andrew Babalola recruitment.
• Josh Henschke
WATCH: Mike Sainristil secures first interception of NFL career
Former Michigan DB Mike Sainristil secures the first interception of his career against the Baltimore Ravens.
• Josh Henschke
Recap: Michigan Hockey settles for series split with Arizona State
Recapping Michigan Hockey's series with Arizona State.
• Josh Henschke
By the Numbers: Michigan in KenPom first 2024-25 rankings
