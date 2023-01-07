One of the most highly anticipated women's basketball games of the season took place on Saturday at the Crisler Center, as 14th-ranked Michigan hosted 16th-ranked Iowa. There was an announced attendance of 10,731, and many of them were likely there to see Iowa guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark is one of the best players in women's college basketball, and she proved why on Saturday. The junior was kept quiet in the first half with only nine points, but she exploded for 19 in the second half as she led the Hawkeyes to a 94-85 win over the Wolverines.

Laila Phelia stole the show early, scoring 14 first-quarter points to help Michigan to a 20-18 lead through the first 10 minutes. She shot 5-8 from the floor in the first quarter, including 2-2 from beyond the arc an 2-2 from the free throw line.

Michigan's defensive game plan for Clark seemed to be working as the tough Wolverine defense held her to only two points in the first quarter.

Phelia was quieted in the second quarter, and Iowa regained the lead and carried a two-point advantage heading into halftime.

The third quarter was especially tough for Michigan. Clark and fellow guard Kate Martin combined for 19 of Iowa's 25 third-quarter points, and the Wolverines trailed by nine heading into the fourth quarter.

Michigan put together a masterful 28-point performance in the fourth quarter, but the Iowa offense could not be stopped as the Hawkeyes matched the Wolverines' 28 points. Clark played all 10 minutes in the fourth quarter, and she didn't miss a shot from the floor.

Iowa passed the tough road test, and advances to 4-1 in the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Michigan falls to 3-2 in the conference, with close losses to Ohio State and Iowa.

The road does get easier for Michigan, however. Its next three games come against opponents whose Big Ten records are currently below .500 in Purdue, Michigan State and Rutgers.