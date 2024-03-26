Just three days after the Michigan women's basketball team saw its season end in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64, senior forwards Cameron Williams and Elise Stuck have entered the transfer portal.

The Wolverines underperformed in 2023-24, bowing out of the NCAA Tournament in the first round for the first time in the last seven tournament appearances.

Williams, after starting all 33 games in 2022-23, started in just 16 of the Wolverines' 34 games this season. She started in the team's first eight games, but was quickly benched in favor of Chyra Evans.

Although Williams registered career highs in both points and minutes per game, there simply wasn't enough increase in production from the senior forward. She will now look elsewhere to play her final year of college basketball.

Meanwhile, Stuck, a classmate of Williams', found herself in the same position this season. She contributed minimally in her 33 games played. Her minutes dropped from 10.1 during her junior season to 9.2 this year.

Additionally, Stuck has yet to average more than two points per game in any of her four seasons at Michigan.

Stuck finished the season tied for ninth on the team in terms of points per game.

Michigan will seemingly have quite a bit of roster turnover yet again this offseason.