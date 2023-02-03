Class of 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker (Buford, GA.) released his top four schools on Friday evening, with Michigan making the cut along with Penn State, Florida and LSU.

Walker is coming off a Jan. 21 visit to Ann Arbor where things went really well, with Walker telling Maize & Blue Review after the matter that the trip was "great' and he could see himself "thriving in the Michigan program."

During that week, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter went to see Walker at his high school after having a phone conversation with him the night before to talk football.

A week prior, Walker took a visit to Penn State and said things went well in Happy Valley also.



