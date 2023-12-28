The College Football Playoff games will be played Jan. 1 so there's no better time to break down the top four teams by star rating with a look also at how many players on each roster came from the transfer portal.

NO. 1 MICHIGAN

Blake Corum

If there is a study in having a roster not filled with five-stars or portal transfers but with continuity and veteran playmakers that can win the national championship, it would be Michigan. Only two players on the entire roster were five-stars. There are slightly more three-stars than four-stars. But the Wolverines have groomed this roster for this moment and there are also some players, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Blake Corum, who should have received more five-star consideration as high school prospects.

NO. 2 WASHINGTON

Michael Penix, Jr.

Washington is the only team in the College Football Playoff without a five-star recruit on the entire team but an easy argument could be made that some could have earned that ranking. Quarterback Michael Penix has put up huge numbers. Running back Dillon Johnson had more than 1,000 yards this season. Wide receiver Rome Odunze has been unreal. Dominique Hampton has 93 tackles and two picks so far. Those would be some to argue for. What else is unique about the Huskies is that coach Kalen DeBoer might not be the biggest name in the sport – that would be Nick Saban – but DeBoer has won more than 90 percent of his games during his head coaching career. At Sioux Falls, DeBoer was an amazing 67-3. His two years with the Huskies are the best in program history dating back to 1916. DeBoer knows how to win and win big, and he’s proven it at every stop.

NO. 3 TEXAS

T'Vondre Sweat

Texas went to Alabama and won by 10 points in early September, a statement win for the Longhorns. While there were some close calls, Texas finished impressively with a 50-point victory over Texas Tech and then a 49-21 blowout of Oklahoma State to win the Big 12 championship. Quinn Ewers was the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class. Arch Manning was the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class. The Longhorns also have some four-stars who could have arguably been higher in the rankings, including running back CJ Baxter, offensive lineman Kelvin Banks and others.

NO. 4 ALABAMA

Jalen Milroe