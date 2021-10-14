Column: Weighing In On How Michigan Is Handling Its Quarterbacks

The Michigan Wolverines do not have a quarterback controversy on their hands, but they do have a dilemma. And it is a good one to have. Michigan has a healthy room of signal-callers with a high floor and a ceiling that is potentially even loftier. That has not always been the case in Ann Arbor and is often the loudest criticism from Harbaugh's detractors. The star quarterback to help turn Michigan from competitive to championship-level has eluded the Wolverines thus far, but hope springs eternal in the form of true freshman and five-star recruit J.J. McCarthy. Nothing has been handed to him, however. Junior Cade McNamara has led an efficient attack that ends its drives with points and games that end in victories. RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Explains Plan For J.J. McCarthy, More On Radio Show This Week RELATED: How J.J. McCarthy Is Staying Ready For His Opportunity At Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterbacks Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy have raised the floor of the room. (Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)

Michigan sits at 6-0 and McNamara has only thrown one interception and taken a single sack all year, both coming against Nebraska. While not perfect, he has been everything the Wolverines staff could have asked for as a stabilizing presence for the offense. And yet, there is still what is behind door No. 2. McCarthy has been given the opportunity to get mop-up snaps in Michigan's three non-conference games and more than that recently. He has looked like a freshman at times, but also displayed the special arm talent that made him a five-star recruit. He has a pair of long touchdown throws to senior wideout Daylen Baldwin that will certainly be mainstays on both of their highlight tapes. It seemed pretty cut and dry that McNamara was the entrenched starter and McCarthy would be the backup, but a wrinkle was thrown in a few weeks back. McCarthy has slowly been sprinkled into the lineup in contested situations on the road at Wisconsin and Nebraska, respectively. He took the first snap of the second half in Madison and the sixth snap of the first quarter in Lincoln, totaling 16 over the last few weeks. Harbaugh said during his weekly appearance on the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show that getting McCarthy into games is a way for him to ensure his backup is ready to play when his number is called. That is something he feels was important when looking back on his time at Michigan so far. With all due respect to what came before, McCarthy is not Wilton Speight in 2015, John O'Korn in 2016-17, or Brandon Peters in 2017. McCarthy has the potential to be the quarterback that gives Harbaugh the star that has eluded him in Ann Arbor. His talent raises the ceiling of the offense and what the Wolverines could be in the short and long-term future. It seems like the coaching staff is getting him ready to play because they know the type of upside and talent he brings to the program.