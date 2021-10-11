Jim Harbaugh Explains Plan For J.J. McCarthy, More On Radio Show This Week
The Michigan Wolverines have jumped head first into the bye week after a 6-0 start to the season, which will allow for bumps and bruises to heal while still finding ways to be productive over the next seven days.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh will not be relaxing and discussed some of the plans for the bye during Monday night's edition of the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show with host Jon Jansen.
One of the biggest topics covered had to do with the quarterback situation and why he will continue to find opportunities for true freshman J.J. McCarthy to get on the field.
Harbaugh's review of starter Cade McNamara remains positive, but he wants to make sure his backup is ready in case he needs to be thrown into action.
“Cade played really well (at Nebraska)," Harbaugh said. "One of his best games, if not his best game. Had a heck of a game. As far as J.J., definitely want to keep playing J.J. as much as possible. I look back on some other years and ask if we got the backup enough reps for when we really needed him.
"Been a few years, 2017, where we played 3 or 4 quarterbacks. Wilton (Speight) got hurt then John (O’Korn) and then Brandon (Peters). There was 2015 when Jake Rudock was hurt in the middle of the Ohio State game and also the Minnesota game. Wilton did a fabulous job. There’s times where you need that backup QB to play and get as much experience and reps as possible.”
The only criticism of McNamara's performance on Saturday night came on the play where his knee went down on a handoff to senior running back Hassan Haskins in the red zone. It was a footwork problem that caused him to get tripped up by center Andrew Vastardis.
“He got stepped on," He’s got to reposition his feet so that he doesn’t get stepped on. You can’t have your foot too close to either of the center’s feet. Sometimes they are going to be knocked back a little bit.”
Other Harbaugh Notes
• Harbaugh called Haskins a "freak" for his leaping run on Saturday night and that it was the highest he has ever seen him get.
• He singled out offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore for how his position group played on Saturday night and said he has never seen a contested game to the end where five guards had to play. Karsen Barnhart and Chuck Filiaga were the first two mentioned. Also Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, who was "working through a few things" last week. Redshirt freshman Reece Atteberry was given a tip of the cap, as well.
• Senior safety Brad Hawkins' fourth-down stop was, “As good as it gets. Great courage and great technique, form and desire to get them stopped short of the line to gain.”
• Harbaugh said that everything his team accomplished Saturday was "hard-fought." Nebraska's touchdowns came quickly and that four big plays did them In, but that they were able to survive It and get momentum back each time.
• He also pointed out that Nebraska's first touchdown came on an illegal formation and he took exception to that. The No. 3 wide receiver was on the ball, and then went down the field to catch a pass. “Officiating at all levels are trying to speed up the game and not trying to stop the game with penalties. You don’t want football to evolve into that.”
• Harbaugh and his staff will spend the bye week self-scouting and preparing for future opponents on the schedule, as well as hitting the recruiting trail. Harbaugh will miss Tuesday's practice to attend the funeral services of his mother-in-law, who recently passed away.
