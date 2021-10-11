Jim Harbaugh Explains Plan For J.J. McCarthy, More On Radio Show This Week

The Michigan Wolverines have jumped head first into the bye week after a 6-0 start to the season, which will allow for bumps and bruises to heal while still finding ways to be productive over the next seven days. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will not be relaxing and discussed some of the plans for the bye during Monday night's edition of the "Inside Michigan Football" radio show with host Jon Jansen. One of the biggest topics covered had to do with the quarterback situation and why he will continue to find opportunities for true freshman J.J. McCarthy to get on the field. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Talk Bye Week, 6-0 Start, More RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Discusses Michigan Through Six Games

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh says he will continue to play J.J. McCarthy (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Harbaugh's review of starter Cade McNamara remains positive, but he wants to make sure his backup is ready in case he needs to be thrown into action. “Cade played really well (at Nebraska)," Harbaugh said. "One of his best games, if not his best game. Had a heck of a game. As far as J.J., definitely want to keep playing J.J. as much as possible. I look back on some other years and ask if we got the backup enough reps for when we really needed him. "Been a few years, 2017, where we played 3 or 4 quarterbacks. Wilton (Speight) got hurt then John (O’Korn) and then Brandon (Peters). There was 2015 when Jake Rudock was hurt in the middle of the Ohio State game and also the Minnesota game. Wilton did a fabulous job. There’s times where you need that backup QB to play and get as much experience and reps as possible.” The only criticism of McNamara's performance on Saturday night came on the play where his knee went down on a handoff to senior running back Hassan Haskins in the red zone. It was a footwork problem that caused him to get tripped up by center Andrew Vastardis. “He got stepped on," He’s got to reposition his feet so that he doesn’t get stepped on. You can’t have your foot too close to either of the center’s feet. Sometimes they are going to be knocked back a little bit.”

Other Harbaugh Notes