 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Talk Bye Week, 6-0 Start, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-11 13:08:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Talk Bye Week, 6-0 Start, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football freshman linebacker Junior Colson, second-year freshman defensive end Braiden McGregor, sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil and redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw met with the media on the Maize and Blue's bye week.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Discusses Michigan Football Through Six Games

RELATED: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Talks 'Special Group,' 'Clint Eastwood' Win

Michigan Football LB Junior Colson

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

Michigan Football WR Mike Sainristil

Michigan Football DE Taylor Upshaw

Michigan Football DE Braiden McGregor

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}