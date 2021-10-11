Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Talk Bye Week, 6-0 Start, More
Michigan Wolverines football freshman linebacker Junior Colson, second-year freshman defensive end Braiden McGregor, sophomore wide receiver Mike Sainristil and redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw met with the media on the Maize and Blue's bye week.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Discusses Michigan Football Through Six Games
RELATED: Michigan Football: Harbaugh Talks 'Special Group,' 'Clint Eastwood' Win
Michigan Football LB Junior Colson
Michigan Football WR Mike Sainristil
Michigan Football DE Taylor Upshaw
Michigan Football DE Braiden McGregor
---
