Commit Impact: What Landing Louis Hansen Means For Michigan

EJ Holland
Michigan scored another commitment when Rivals100 tight end Louis Hansen pulled the trigger on Thursday afternoon.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pounder from Needham (Mass.) St. Sebastian's committed to Michigan over offers from Florida, Georgia, Iowa, LSU, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and other major programs.

New England tight end Louis Hansen committed to Michigan this week.
Hansen is the fifth member of Michigan’s 2021 recruiting class.

Here are some quick takes on what Hansen's commitment means for the Wolverines:

1. Hansen is a ball player. There is a big rankings discrepancy with Hansen across networks, but I, personally, believe Rivals has it right. Hansen is clearly one of the top tight ends in the country and is the total package at the position.

