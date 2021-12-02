Commitment analysis: 3-star DE Ethan Burke
A former Maryland lacrosse commit is now a Michigan football commit in Westlake (Tex.) three-star DE Ethan Burke following his announcement earlier this week.In first-year defensive coordinator Mik...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news