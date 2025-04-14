Michigan DB Ja'Den McBurrows enters transfer portal

Ja'Den McBurrows, a senior cornerback for the Michigan Wolverines, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling the end of his tenure in Ann Arbor.

McBurrows committed to Michigan in April 2020 as part of the 2021 recruiting class. Despite being rated as a three-star prospect, he attracted offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, and Florida State. Hailing from football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. McBurrows was known for his instincts and aggressive playstyle in the secondary.

McBurrows' time at Michigan was a mix of development and setbacks. As a freshman in 2021, he appeared in four games, recording two tackles and one pass breakup. His sophomore year in 2022 was derailed by an injury that sidelined him for the entire season.​

In the 2023 season, McBurrows returned to action, participating in 11 games. He tallied seven tackles, including two for loss. He notched his first career interception—a pivotal play in Michigan's victory over Michigan State, earning him Defensive Player of the Week honors.​

The 2024 season began with optimism, as McBurrows was in contention for the starting nickel position following the departure of Mike Sainristil. However, he appeared in only four games before suffering a season-ending injury, marking another unfortunate chapter in his injury-plagued career.

Michigan has been trying multiple players at nickel this spring.