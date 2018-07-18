Commitment Impact: Erick All To Michigan
The Wolverines' 14th commitment in the 2019 class occurred when Fairfield (Ohio) High three-star tight end Erick All pulled the trigger for the Wolverines on June 24. The 6-4, 223-pounder had picked up a lot of momentum on the recruiting trail earlier this spring including from Michigan. Now, he's a Wolverine. Take a look at how he fits in at U-M as a player, member of the 2019 class and future piece of Michigan's roster.
