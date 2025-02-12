Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: March Madness

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan with a statement win last night in Ann Arbor. A look at what is in store of UM for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, could this year be the most anticipated spring football game ever? OSU hires a new defensive coordinator.
BreakdownOpen 00:00-2:01
Michigan basketball 2:02-9:55
Dusty to IU? 9:56-18:35
OSU's new DC 18:36-27:27
Spring football 27:28-51:59
---
