Michigan was preparing for all scenarios as Harbaugh interviewed with NFL teams, so they moved quickly to sign Moore to a 5 year contract as head coach.

With Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to return to the NFL and coach the Los Angeles Chargers, Michigan moved fast to name his successor. The choice was obvious with Sherrone Moore having the support of current and former players, recruits, the University, and Harbaugh himself.

Moore officially became head coach on Saturday, and his contract terms are set to expire on January 31, 2029.

Moore is set to earn a salary of $5.5M in his first year as head coach. His salary will increase by 2% each year and $500K via a retention bonus.

The contract contains bonuses for Michigan's postseason achievements as well. Moore could add up to $3.5M to his salary for performance ranging from Big Ten Conference Championship appearances to a National Championship.

If Moore were to be fired without cause, Michigan would owe Moore 75% of his remaining salary. Offset language included for salary received by Moore in a new position.

The contract includes a $5M buyout if Moore were to leave Michigan for another coaching opportunity. The buyout decreases by $1M per contract year.

Additional benefits such as standard stipends, charter plane usage, and bonuses for academic performance are also included.



