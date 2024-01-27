Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Contract details for new Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

With Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to return to the NFL and coach the Los Angeles Chargers, Michigan moved fast to name his successor. The choice was obvious with Sherrone Moore having the support of current and former players, recruits, the University, and Harbaugh himself.

Michigan was preparing for all scenarios as Harbaugh interviewed with NFL teams, so they moved quickly to sign Moore to a 5 year contract as head coach.

Advertisement

Moore officially became head coach on Saturday, and his contract terms are set to expire on January 31, 2029.

Moore is set to earn a salary of $5.5M in his first year as head coach. His salary will increase by 2% each year and $500K via a retention bonus.

The contract contains bonuses for Michigan's postseason achievements as well. Moore could add up to $3.5M to his salary for performance ranging from Big Ten Conference Championship appearances to a National Championship.

If Moore were to be fired without cause, Michigan would owe Moore 75% of his remaining salary. Offset language included for salary received by Moore in a new position.

The contract includes a $5M buyout if Moore were to leave Michigan for another coaching opportunity. The buyout decreases by $1M per contract year.

Additional benefits such as standard stipends, charter plane usage, and bonuses for academic performance are also included.


---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement