Corum named to Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List

Michigan running back Blake Corum was named to his third Watch List in two days.

The dynamite junior is on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List, released early Friday morning.

Corum is one of 52 players on the list and only 12 running backs. The list includes 22 quarterbacks, 10 pass catchers, and eight defensive players.

The list will narrow to 10 semi-finalists in mid-November before a vote decides the winner. All 130 FBS head coaches and sports information directors cast a ballot. The winner will be announced during ESPN's College Football Awards Show.

Corum was a star for the Wolverines before an ankle injury slowed him down at the tail end of the season. Still, he ran for 87 yards against Ohio State in the regular season finale and a 67-yard touchdown in the Big Ten Championship against Iowa.

Other Big Ten players on the list include quarterbacks C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Aiden O'Connel (Purdue), Payton Thorne (Michigan State), and Sean Clifford (Penn State); running backs Braelon Allen (Wisconsin) and TreVeyon Henderson (Ohio State); and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State).

Corum, named to the Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy Watch Lists on Thursday, is the only Wolverine on the Walter Camp Watch List.

To view the complete list, click here.