Corum named to Hornung and Wuerffel Watch Lists

Michigan running back Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in college football.

More affirmation on that notion came through Thursday afternoon when the junior running back found himself on the Paul Hornung Award Watch List.

The award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football. Last year's winner was Houston's Marcus Jones, who played on offense, defense, and special teams for the Cougars in 2021.

Other names on the list include Jayden Reed (Michigan State), Tank Bigsby (Auburn), Aron Cruickshank (Rutgers), Jahmyr Gibbs (Alabama), Charlie Jones (Purdue), D.J. Matthews Jr. (Indiana), Trey Palmer (Nebraska), Tarheeb Still (Maryland), Jonathan Sutherland (Penn State), Chris Tyree (Notre Dame), among others.

In 2021, Corum scored 11 touchdowns as a running back while also catching 24 passes and returning 12 kickoffs for 304 yards.

Outside of football, Corum is active in the community, which is why his name is also on the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.

The trophy represents college football's premier award for community service. Corum was among 115 players named to the list.

As we inch closer to the season, only two watch lists remain: the Walter Camp Award (Friday) and the Bednarik Award (Monday).



