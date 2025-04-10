Deep Dive Spring Intel Q&A
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Michigan loses its first player to the Transfer Portal in the spring window.
Michigan is trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson coming off his third visit to Ann Arbor.
Michigan freshman guard Phat Phat Brooks enters the Transfer Portal.
M&BR has the latest on Michigan GM Sean Magee.
Michigan Basketball is ranked in the top 5 of ESPN's Way Too Early Top 25 for next year and Dusty May's second season.
Michigan loses its first player to the Transfer Portal in the spring window.
Michigan is trending up with four-star WR Travis Johnson coming off his third visit to Ann Arbor.
Michigan freshman guard Phat Phat Brooks enters the Transfer Portal.