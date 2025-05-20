Woodson’s Next Chapter: Browns Ownership Adds Michigan Icon

Charles Woodson, the 1997 Heisman Trophy winner and Michigan football icon, has joined the Cleveland Browns as a limited partner. The Browns announced the addition of Woodson to their ownership group on Tuesday, following approval at the NFL Spring Meetings in Eagan, Minnesota.

Born and raised in Fremont, Ohio, Woodson's return to his home state in an ownership capacity carries deep personal significance. He starred at Fremont Ross High School, where he was named Ohio's "Mr. Football" in 1994 after setting school records in rushing yards and scoring. His high school achievements laid the foundation for a storied collegiate career at the University of Michigan, where he became the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman Trophy and led the Wolverines to a national championship in 1997.

Reflecting on his new role, Woodson stated, "Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League. In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio."

Since retiring from the NFL in 2015, Woodson has remained active in the football world as a television analyst, currently serving as a commentator for Fox Sports. His new role as a limited partner with the Browns will require adjustments to his broadcasting duties, including restrictions on accessing team facilities and participating in pre-game meetings, similar to those faced by Tom Brady, his fellow Michigan alumnus and current minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

In addition to his media work, Woodson has ventured into the business world with the launch of Intercept Wines and Woodson Bourbon Whiskey. However, NFL policies prohibit team owners from endorsing alcohol products, necessitating the removal of his name and likeness from these brands.