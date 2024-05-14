Denard Robinson no longer employed by Michigan football
Michigan has parted ways with Denard Robinson, according to a report first published by MLive's Aaron McMann. Per McMann's report, it has not yet been determined if Robinson resigned or if the Wolverines dismissed him of his duties.
Robinson was arrested for OWI shortly after 3 a.m. on the morning of April 15. He was almost immediately suspended by the program, and now he is no longer with the football team.
The former Michigan quarterback served as the Assistant Director of Player Personnel. He was hired by Michigan in February 2022.
Robinson became the second Michigan staff member, joining Greg Scruggs, to depart the program this spring after being arrested for an OWI.
