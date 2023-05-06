With so many freshmen making a significant impact in 2022 for the Michigan Wolverines, people often forget how highly touted Derrick Moore was in that 2022 class. Moore was the second highest-rated player in that class, just behind phenom cornerback Will Johnson and just ahead of breakout star defensive tackle Mason Graham. Moore wasn't given the same level of opportunity in his freshman season as Johnson and Graham, but that opportunity is coming in his sophomore season. There are plenty of reasons to think Moore will be on their level as one of the best at his position at some point in the upcoming season.

Moore is a strong side end, able to stand on the edge, get his hand in the dirt, or slide inside to the 3T or 4I and create havoc up the middle. That role was held down firmly last season by Mike Morris, Braiden McGregor, Taylor Upshaw, and in some ways Kris Jenkins. When you look at Moore's versatility it's not hard to make comparisons to Morris or even the man he replaced Aiden Hutchinson. Both were so successful in the strong side role the last two seasons, and that is not lost on Moore who is trying to build his game after those he follows.

Moore came to Ann Arbor from St. Frances in Baltimore where he was coached by Jim Harbaugh's right-hand man Biff Poggi. So much of what Poggi did at St. Frances was in the light of what was built at Michigan, making the transition for Moore reasonably easy. What limited Moore last season wasn't his talent or preparedness.

"I watch all of them differently," said Moore in a recent appearance on In the Trenches. "With Aidan, I try to watch his get-off. You watch Aidan and you see the way he gets off the ball. He times it up real good and he's real explosive off the ball. Ojabo, I like the way Ojabo can dip around so I try to work on my dipping and bending more. Mike Mo can play outside, three-tech because he's bigger and leaner, which is the same as me. I kind of try to use different moves that Mike Mo used. A lot of things he also taught me from last year."

Moore is expected to start the season in a split role with Braiden McGregor in the role once held by Morris and Hutchinson. Being able to replicate what those two did is the easiest way to more playing time for Moore. The departure of Morris, Upshaw, and even George Rooks also means there is a secondary role available on the inside. With no true backup to Jenkins, Moore is focusing on his inside play as well.

"I want to work on being more explosive off the ball. I feel like I can get off more on the ball. Working some more on my dipping and bending, use my hands better. Also, just playing the 4-I better. I struggled with that last season. Also, rushing out of a 4-I and three-tech because a lot of times we rush out of 4-I and three-tech so I just want to be able to rush from both ways so that can help me."

Moore arrived at Michigan strong, but possibly undersized for the strong side and inside role he is expected to play. Moore got up to 279lbs but said that size did not feel right to him.

"Last season, I played at 270, around 270, 275. I felt more strong. I didn't really feel explosive, how I normally feel when I'm 260, 265. That's where I like to play at. Right now, currently, I'm 265. I feel better, I feel stronger, I feel more explosive off the ball."

The way Moore talks about his offseason prep, what he has been working, who he models after, and when remind yourself he was one of the 50 or so best players in the 2022 class you start to see the makings of a breakout season for Moore. Moore was a solid contributor last season who saw his role increase as the season wore on, but with a clear path in front of him, there's no reason to think Moore won't be talked about the way we talk about Will Johnson and Mason Graham.

