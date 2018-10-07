Here are some of the highlights of what they said:

Former U-M players Doug Skene and Ryan Van Bergen gave their opinions on Michigan's 42-21 rout of Maryland this morning on TheWolverine.

Offensive line play: “They gave up three tackles for loss, six pressures and only two hits on the quarterback, and no sacks. That’s an aggregate number of 11, which is the second lowest of the year, only to Western Michigan.

"The pass protection stuck out to me, and we’re seeing more and more clean pockets. The run blocking is improving too, and play action pass pro seems like it’s getting better and better. These guys talked about things being simplified, and they're only running about two different pass protections.”

Wide receivers: “It’s hard to practice coming back to the ball. They have to figure out how to make something happen once the play breaks down.

"[Junior quarterback Shea] Patterson has a way of making plays, and that was a lot of the advertising we heard about before he got here. He extended plays and it’s not by design, but it’s nice to have that option when you need it.”

Sophomore fullback Ben Mason: “He’s a 6-3, 250-pound jackhammer. He reminds me of Jared Bunch, a fullback I remember from back when I played. Mason is a pile driving blocker and ball carrier.

"If you’re a defensive player and you’re going up against him, you better have your helmet strapped on tight because it’s going to be a violent collision. Mason ran right through [Maryland fifth-year senior linebacker] Tre Watson on his way into the end zone.

"I asked my daughter if she could hear the violence on that play, and she was like, ‘uh, no.’”

Defense: “Michigan’s linebackers run like deer and tackle so well. [Freshman defensive end Aidan] Hutchinson came in late and I saw him dismissing experienced linemen.

"[Redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Michael] Dwumfour was making plays too before he went out with the injury. I am concerned about the interior with these injuries as we move into these next three weeks, but yesterday’s performances checks all the boxes.

"You can move ends inside if you have to. Hutchinson could slide in and be a 3-technique if he needs to. Greg Mattison is among the best in the business and I would expect to see some different faces on the interior."