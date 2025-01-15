Michigan OL Jeff Persi enters transfer portal

Michigan has lost a member of its offensive line to the transfer portal M&BR can confirm.
According to a source, Jeff Persi met with both Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome on Tuesday to inform the two that he will be departing the program after spending four years with the program.
Persi, who played in a reserve role for the Wolverines earned his first start for the program in 2023 against Rutgers and started two games in 2024 before an injury derailed his season.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky