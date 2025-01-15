Michigan OL Jeff Persi enters transfer portal

Michigan has lost a member of its offensive line to the transfer portal M&BR can confirm.

According to a source, Jeff Persi met with both Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome on Tuesday to inform the two that he will be departing the program after spending four years with the program.

Persi, who played in a reserve role for the Wolverines earned his first start for the program in 2023 against Rutgers and started two games in 2024 before an injury derailed his season.