In a playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat forward and former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson has passed arguably the greatest Heat player of all time in the record books.

Duncan Robinson made is 98th playoff three pointer as a member of the Heat, passing Dwyane Wade for third all time

Wade is as legendary as it gets in Miami. He spent the vast majority of his career with the Heat, winning three World Championships. Anytime you can pass him on a list, it’s a major accomplishment.

Robinson has seen his role diminished in Miami after he became a sharp shooter as a rookie. He was a starter for the Heat 2019-22 but was used in a bench role this season.

Two years ago, Robinson signed a massive 5 year $90 million contract. He has since struggled from deep and fallen out of favor in Miami. The Heat attempted to trade him but were unable to complete a deal. If Robinson can have a resurgence this playoff season, maybe he can revitalize his career.