Duke's contract will begin next season, so he will not make any appearances with the Lightning this year. According to the team, Duke will report to Syracuse on an AHL amateur tryout this week.

Duke was an alternate captain for Michigan this season. He scored 26 goals in 41 games.

The Lightning's statement reads:

"A native of Strongsville, Ohio, Duke played in 123 contests during his three years at the University of Michigan and tallied 54 goals and 100 points. Prior to arriving at Michigan, he spent two years with the United States National Team Development Program, appearing in 105 games and recording 97 points on 58 goals and 39 assists. He helped lead the United States to a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championship after producing a goal and four assists in seven contests while averaging 12:19 time on ice. The 5-foot-10, 181-pound Duke also scored three goals in five games for Team USA at the 2021 World U18 Championship."



