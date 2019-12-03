Eleven different Michigan Wolverines football players were named to Pro Football Focus' (PFF) 2019 All-Big Ten team today , including five on offense, five on defense and one on special teams.

U-M's senior offensive guard duo of Mike Onwenu and Ben Bredeson earned the highest praise of the offensive players, with the former checking in as the conference's second-teamer at the spot and the latter as the league's third-teamer (Ohio State fifth-year senior left guard Jonah Jackson was tabbed as the first-teamer).

PFF had been higher on Onwenu throughout the first half of the season, with the publication naming him a midseason All-American in mid-October.

Three different offensive Wolverines also earned honorable mention recognition, including freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, junior receiver Nico Collins and senior tight end Sean McKeon.

Charbonnet rushed for 642 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman this year, with the latter statistic setting a new freshman record at Michigan (Mike Hart and Tyrone Wheatley had held the old mark with nine).

Collins, meanwhile, led the team in touchdown receptions with seven, while checking in second in receiving yards with 681.

McKeon hauled in 13 catches for 235 yards on the year, with the 66 yards he compiled last Saturday against OSU standing as the second most he had ever recorded in a game.