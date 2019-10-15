Thomas And Onwenu Named Midseason All-Americans By Pro Football Focus
Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its midseason All-American team today, and two of the Michigan Wolverines' football players landed on it — senior right guard Mike Onwenu and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas.
Both players were listed as first-teamers at their positions, though Thomas was tabbed as a first-team flex.
"No Power-5 cornerback has allowed a lower passer rating into his coverage this season as Thomas has been the primary coverage defender on 21 different passes," PFF's Cam Mellor wrote.
"He’s allowed just nine of those to be caught while he’s intercepted two and broken up two more. He’s a bright spot on a top defense this season as he’s also racked up plus-grades across all other facets and can cover ground in the secondary quickly."
Lowest passer rating when targeted, Power-5 CBs (min 15 targets):— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) October 14, 2019
Ambry Thomas, Michigan: 17.2
Trevon Diggs, Alabama: 24.0
Keith Washington, WVU: 26.5
Al Blades Jr., Miami: 27.5
D'Shawn Jamison, Texas: 27.5
Michael Ojemudia, Iowa: 28.0
Jevon Holland, Oregon: 29.2
Thomas has helped anchor a Michigan pass defense that ranks ninth nationally in fewest passing yards allowed per game allowed, having already intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles.
His 85.8 overall grade is the second highest on Michigan's entire defense according to PFF, trailing only junior defensive end Kwity Paye's 87.1.
Onwenu, meanwhile, has consistently been graded as Michigan's best offensive player throughout the season, checking in with an overall grade of 81.8.
"The Wolverines haven’t necessarily been known for their offensive prowess so far in 2019 but Onwenu is more than deserving of praise on Michigan’s offense," Mellor said. "He’s allowed just six total pressures on 225 pass-blocking snaps and has been integral in getting their rushing game going.
"When rushing to either side of Onwenu this year, Michigan running backs are averaging over 2.0 yards before contact with a defender, the best of any gap on the offensive line for the Wolverines."
His 83.1 grade in the run blocking department is the highest on the team, while his 81.8 mark as a pass blocker is second only to senior left guard Ben Bredeson's 93.
