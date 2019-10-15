Pro Football Focus (PFF) released its midseason All-American team today, and two of the Michigan Wolverines' football players landed on it — senior right guard Mike Onwenu and junior cornerback Ambry Thomas.

Michigan Wolverines football junior cornerback Ambry Thomas recorded interceptions in the Middle Tennessee State and Iowa games this season. (AP Images)

Both players were listed as first-teamers at their positions, though Thomas was tabbed as a first-team flex. "No Power-5 cornerback has allowed a lower passer rating into his coverage this season as Thomas has been the primary coverage defender on 21 different passes," PFF's Cam Mellor wrote. "He’s allowed just nine of those to be caught while he’s intercepted two and broken up two more. He’s a bright spot on a top defense this season as he’s also racked up plus-grades across all other facets and can cover ground in the secondary quickly."

Lowest passer rating when targeted, Power-5 CBs (min 15 targets):



Ambry Thomas, Michigan: 17.2

Trevon Diggs, Alabama: 24.0

Keith Washington, WVU: 26.5

Al Blades Jr., Miami: 27.5

D'Shawn Jamison, Texas: 27.5

Michael Ojemudia, Iowa: 28.0

Jevon Holland, Oregon: 29.2 — Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) October 14, 2019

Thomas has helped anchor a Michigan pass defense that ranks ninth nationally in fewest passing yards allowed per game allowed, having already intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. His 85.8 overall grade is the second highest on Michigan's entire defense according to PFF, trailing only junior defensive end Kwity Paye's 87.1.