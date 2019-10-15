“Juwan Howard — who was actually able to attend USAB because his son Jett Howard was participating — and Michigan have a nice first piece in their class in four-star point guard Zeb Jackson. They've also hosted numerous big-time visitors and it's looking like Howard and Wolverines are about to have the breakthrough they are looking for. Top 10 forward Isaiah Todd decides between Michigan and Kansas this week and I'm of the belief that Ann Arbor is his most likely destination and that's who I've made my Futurecast pick for. Great size, plenty of skill and versatility are the name of Todd's game and it would certainly be a major win and something to feel great about. Also, Michigan remains very much in the mix with top 50 guard Moses Moody while five-stars Nimari Burnett, Josh Christopher and Jaden Springer all have them among their finalists as well.

— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Eric Bossi, on why Michigan should be one of the top schools in the country feeling good about itself on the recruiting trail.