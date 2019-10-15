The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 15
Tweets of the day
Michigan holds a 14-8 edge in the all-time series with Penn State.— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2019
MICHIGAN MONDAY » https://t.co/rGaWR4eCG0#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/T9BxQnXDjd
Just in: Notre Dame at @UMichFootball will be under the lights.— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 14, 2019
It wouldn't be right if we didn't use this video for the occasion. pic.twitter.com/WEWBdVKtJ9
Our Players of the Week vs. Illinois. [thread] 👇— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2019
First up, your Co-Offensive Players of the Week! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/zIKBbON5Rb
He was FLYING last week! @jrglasgow23 pic.twitter.com/q1N5uBiAvM— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2019
I will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/ldzIrgDbkz— BigStaph (@MustaphaM_) October 14, 2019
If you thought that previous TD pass by @RichHewlett2 was a dime, this one might be even better! Doesn’t matter who is on the other end of that throw, this pass was right on the money! 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/bo5Imx0VmB— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 14, 2019
Lowest passer rating when targeted, Power-5 CBs (min 15 targets):— Cam Mellor (@PFF_Cam) October 14, 2019
Ambry Thomas, Michigan: 17.2
Trevon Diggs, Alabama: 24.0
Keith Washington, WVU: 26.5
Al Blades Jr., Miami: 27.5
D'Shawn Jamison, Texas: 27.5
Michael Ojemudia, Iowa: 28.0
Jevon Holland, Oregon: 29.2
TFL #SZN #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/JE14snkd51— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 15, 2019
☝️ | @aidanhutch97 pic.twitter.com/h5JydIWB9O— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 14, 2019
Reese’s Senior Bowl Defensive Senior-of-the-Week is @UMichFootball EDGE Josh Uche (@_Uche35) tallied 5 Solo Tackles, 5 TFLs, and 3 Sacks in the Michigan W over Illinois. 👀 #GoBlue #TheDraftStartsInMOBILE pic.twitter.com/EL1Gi8IvaZ— Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) October 14, 2019
#StartingFive: Five schools who should feel good coming out of @usabasketball’s October minicamp, via @ebosshoops.— Rivals (@Rivals) October 14, 2019
▶️ https://t.co/uwRyJYGbx7 pic.twitter.com/Mq4vXsslGh
Join us today in extending a HUGE Happy Birthday to our very own @EliJBrooks! 〽️🎂 pic.twitter.com/jXiEjno9gi— Maize Rage (@MaizeRageUM) October 14, 2019
I will be having my Adidas All-American jersey (@AABonNBC) tomorrow October 15th at Milton Academy at 3:15pm. It would be amazing for everyone to come out and support! @AABJerseyTour @MA_Fball#MiltonAcademyFootball #GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/NgVEAl6ZA0— Kalel Mullings (@kalelmullings) October 15, 2019
Michigan offered Chicagoland 2021 RB Mar’Keise Irving on Saturday. He came into this recruitment with the #Wolverines as one of his dream schools: https://t.co/k9ztfOM0cr pic.twitter.com/JgkLdFwpLz— Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) October 14, 2019
These will be the schools I will be focusing on ❤️‼️‼️ the door is still open to ever school ‼️ thanks for the edit @Hayesfawcett3 ‼️💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/y3svyAQgjX— Kendrick Blackshire (@KendrickBlacks1) October 14, 2019
Got plans for Friday night??— Michigan Volleyball (@umichvball) October 14, 2019
Come rock with us in Crisler! 🏐🏐#Vollapalooza #goblue pic.twitter.com/c6tV9Dty1M
Simone Biles isn't the only gymnast that's making waves. Meet @UMichWGym's own WCGA Scholastic All-American gymnast, Lauren Farley.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) October 14, 2019
WOLVERINE 1:1 » https://t.co/Bu2Q8ST66i#GoBlue | #ThisIsMichigan pic.twitter.com/SdDg6pEYUt
Top Headlines
• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Harbaugh Reveals McCaffrey has Been Cleared, Could Have Played at UI
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Redshirt Freshman TE Mustapha Muhammad Enters Transfer Portal
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Names Players of the Game, Illinois
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings: Harbaugh on PSU, More
• Pat Lawless, PrepCircuit.com: Hunter Dickinson Breaks Down his Final Four Schools — Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan
