News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 07:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 15

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“Juwan Howard — who was actually able to attend USAB because his son Jett Howard was participating — and Michigan have a nice first piece in their class in four-star point guard Zeb Jackson. They've also hosted numerous big-time visitors and it's looking like Howard and Wolverines are about to have the breakthrough they are looking for. Top 10 forward Isaiah Todd decides between Michigan and Kansas this week and I'm of the belief that Ann Arbor is his most likely destination and that's who I've made my Futurecast pick for. Great size, plenty of skill and versatility are the name of Todd's game and it would certainly be a major win and something to feel great about. Also, Michigan remains very much in the mix with top 50 guard Moses Moody while five-stars Nimari Burnett, Josh Christopher and Jaden Springer all have them among their finalists as well.
— Rivals.com college basketball analyst Eric Bossi, on why Michigan should be one of the top schools in the country feeling good about itself on the recruiting trail.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Top Headlines

• Austin Fox and Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Video: Harbaugh Reveals McCaffrey has Been Cleared, Could Have Played at UI

• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Redshirt Freshman TE Mustapha Muhammad Enters Transfer Portal

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh Names Players of the Game, Illinois

• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football Monday Musings: Harbaugh on PSU, More

• Pat Lawless, PrepCircuit.com: Hunter Dickinson Breaks Down his Final Four Schools — Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}