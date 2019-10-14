TheWolverine

Video: Harbaugh Reveals McCaffrey Has Been Cleared, Could Have Played At UI
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to recap the Illinois win and also look ahead to the challenges Penn State will present this weekend.
Harbaugh explained how U-M will need to be at its best to win on Saturday, while senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior linebacker Josh Uche discussed the media's criticisms of the defense and whether or not they pay attention to it.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Senior linebacker Josh Uche
