TheWolverine

Video: Harbaugh Reveals McCaffrey Has Been Cleared, Could Have Played At UI

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to recap the Illinois win and also look ahead to the challenges Penn State will present this weekend.

Harbaugh explained how U-M will need to be at its best to win on Saturday, while senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior linebacker Josh Uche discussed the media's criticisms of the defense and whether or not they pay attention to it.

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey was injured in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey was injured in the Sept. 21 loss at Wisconsin.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks

Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins

Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Senior linebacker Josh Uche

