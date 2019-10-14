TheWolverine

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh and four of his players met with the media this afternoon at Schembechler Hall to recap the Illinois win and also look ahead to the challenges Penn State will present this weekend.

Harbaugh explained how U-M will need to be at its best to win on Saturday, while senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior linebacker Josh Uche discussed the media's criticisms of the defense and whether or not they pay attention to it.