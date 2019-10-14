The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: October 14
Tweets of the day
Full highlights from yesterday's WIN at Illinois. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/VWh8jDHzFL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
Highlights are up!!!!— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 13, 2019
A little under 22 minutes long.
The 4th 100-yard RB rushing duo in the Harbaugh era after having just 5 from 2000-2014. #GoBlue https://t.co/P3wsAk6LBX
ALL Touchdowns from the Wolverines win at Illinois. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/BEAXnEXSPn— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
Watch the post-Illinois game Inside Michigan Football TV Show this morning with Jim Brandstatter and Jon Jansen at 10:30am on WXYZ channel 7 and 5pm Monday evening on Fox Sports Detroit. #GoBlue #MichiganFootball #Learfield pic.twitter.com/0rKepQJWOq— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) October 13, 2019
VICTORY Sunday! pic.twitter.com/blbFIGzyrC— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
See you there. ✊️ https://t.co/FHg0UTDgVH— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
The 100-yard RB rushing duos in the Harbaugh era-— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 13, 2019
Chris Evans & Karan Higdon at Rutgers in 2016
Karan Higdon & Ty Isaac vs Rutgers in 2017
Chris Evans & Karan Higdon vs Minnesota in 2017
Hassan Haskins & Zach Charbonnet yesterday.
In over 40 years at Michigan Stadium things really haven’t changed that much. The crowd cries for scores, not incompletions. The boos turn to cheers as soon as that touchdown is made, as @RichHewlett2 found out in 1980. That pass was a thing of beauty! GO BLUE!! @jimbrandstatter pic.twitter.com/OCMzSSJwak— Dr. Sap (@DrSap4UM) October 14, 2019
With Devin Bush’s touchdown tonight, that means these THREE former Michigan defenders have each scored defensive touchdowns in the NFL the last 14 days. That’s big time!!! @JabrillPeppers #GoBlue #ProBlue #MichiganDifference pic.twitter.com/Xogvrps4fK— Don Thomas (@donovanmthomas) October 14, 2019
Fumble recovery return for TD tonight for Devin Bush.#ProBlue pic.twitter.com/dkAGxpMeGd— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineMag) October 14, 2019
FUMBLE TAKEN TO THE 🏠!!!@_Dbush11 pic.twitter.com/lOgG2svGBr— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 14, 2019
Devin Bush DROY— Donovan Peoples-Jones (@dpeoplesjones) October 14, 2019
Devin Bush 👀— Travis (@travis_w2) October 14, 2019
INT by @JourdanJD❕#DALvsNYJ | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/AvV9Fbb4df— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 13, 2019
Soaring. #GoBlue | @Ronnieb_8 pic.twitter.com/X3reJ6OhyJ— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
💥 @McGrone_Strong pic.twitter.com/GgvYl5dDCL— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 13, 2019
2️⃣2️⃣ from 2️⃣2️⃣ in Shenzhen!— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 13, 2019
📼 @CarisLeVert highlights comin' at ya 📼 pic.twitter.com/XEcZK1NxGQ
Five-star guard Kennedy Chandler has booked five official visits, he told @Stockrisers:— Jake (@jakeweingarten) October 13, 2019
Tennessee: October 25-27
Syracuse: November 5-7
Ole Miss: November 15-17
Florida State: February 2-4
Michigan: February 15-17
Is reclassification an option for five-star Khristian Lander? He discusses the likelihood along with visits to Indiana, Louisville & Michigan, with Memphis now involved https://t.co/D8Rtdw9JYt pic.twitter.com/twp26qaXET— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) October 13, 2019
Had a great local breakfast this morning and caught up with top 2021 Michigan TE target Louis Hansen (@Louiehansen20). Will have more from this week. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/07OuV6bqi5— "EJ Holland" (@EJHolland_TW) October 13, 2019
FINAL: Michigan 2, Northwestern 1 (OT)@meredith9914 scores the game-winner off a pass from Blake and the Wolverines earn their 6th @B1GSoccer victory of the season!#GoBlue | #MakeIt pic.twitter.com/OpA8mqqNJ9— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) October 13, 2019
GOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLL BLUE!!!!!!!!!!— † Wolverine Devotee 〽️ (@UMichWD) October 13, 2019
Meredith Haakenson strikes in OT and @UMichWSoccer beats Northwestern on the road 2-1 OT!!!
Michigan sweeps the weekend road trip and is now 11-3-1 (6-1-1 B1G)!#GOBLUE
GOAL!@umichwsoccer's Haakenson puts away Northwestern off the great feed from Hannah Blake in overtime! pic.twitter.com/xvC2ngduyg— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 13, 2019
🚨 @meredith9914 game-winner! 🚨@umichwsoccer survives overtime to grab a road victory in Evanston. 〽️ pic.twitter.com/CZCXxuMkNX— Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) October 13, 2019
Quote of the day
Top Headlines
• Ryan Tice, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Football: PFF Grades and Snap Counts From 42-25 win
• Chris Balas, TheWolverine: Michigan Wolverines Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene and Chris Balas, Illinois
• Austin Fox, TheWolverine: Michigan Remains at No. 16 in Both Major Polls Following Illinois win
• Bob Miller, TheWolverine: Weekend Review: Michigan Hockey Ties, Then Falls to No. 11 Clarkson
• Cody Milligan, CowboysWire: Watch: Jourdan Lewis Intercepts Sam Darnold, may Have Saved Cowboys
