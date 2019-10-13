The Michigan Wolverines put together a 42-25 win at Illinois Saturday, giving them three straight wins heading into a crucial night game at Penn State with ESPN's College GameDay in town.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson led the way for the offense, posting an 85.2 grade, 8.4 points higher than the next-best player on his side of the ball.

It was two linebackers that led the way defensively — redshirt freshman Cam McGrone logged the team's best grade overall (86.4), while fifth-year senior Jordan Glasgow received an 80.5 for his defensive efforts.

The full initial grades and snap counts from Pro Football Focus, where a single-game grade of about 64 is considered average.

The video below explains more about how their grading system works: