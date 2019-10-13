The Michigan Wolverines' football team did not move a single spot in either the AP or Coaches Polls today following its 42-25 win at Illinois, remaining at No. 16 in the country in each.

Penn State, meanwhile (U-M's opponent next week), moved up three spots to No. 7 nationally following its 17-12 victory at Iowa last night.

The Hawkeyes — despite now sitting at 4-2 — remained in the AP top-25, slotting in at No. 23.

The 6-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers also made their first appearance in the AP Poll following their 34-7 destruction of Nebraska yesterday, checking in at No. 20.

Six Big Ten teams are now rated in this week's AP top-25, with No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Wisconsin being the other two.

As for the national scene, Alabama remained at No. 1, while LSU jumped three spots to No. 2 in the country following its 42-28 win over Florida, leapfrogging Georgia (lost to South Carolina), Ohio State (bye week) and Clemson (beat Florida State, 45-14).