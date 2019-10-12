CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Illinois might have been exactly what a football doctor would have prescribed this Michigan team a week before a tough night game at Penn State, and it all played out that way early.

Either the Wolverines stopped taking their meds, or someone put something in the water at halftime.

Oh — and if there’s a special cream to get rid of some warts that just won’t seem to go away, now would be a good time with the toughest environment of the year on tap.

Yes, there were still a number of them in a 42-25 win over a Fighting Illini team that was every bit as bad as advertised, if not worse. Illinois hasn’t stopped anybody on the ground this year and didn’t have a chance even against a U-M attack that has been inconsistent at best this year. U-M exploited it to the tune of 205 rushing yards in the first half alone (295 total), pleasing head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“It was 42 points; a hard-working 42 points,” Harbaugh said. “I think our team was tested extremely, tested a lot. It was a heck of a challenge. There were was a couple [drives] going into the wind, especially … it was tough throwing the ball. Our running game really rose to the occasion, and I think [senior quarterback] Shea [Patterson] did a really good job throwing the ball into the wind, against it. [Sophomore wideout] Ronnie Bell made the huge catch, too, and run after catch [for 71 yards].