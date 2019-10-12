TheWolverine

Videos: Harbaugh Praises Patterson's Efforts; Players Discuss The Win
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and five of his players spoke to the media following the team's 42-25 win at Illinois this afternoon.
Harbaugh praised both senior quarterback Shea Patterson's efforts today and the way his club responded when adversity hit in the second half.
Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football Sophomore Receiver Ronnie Bell
Michigan Football Redshirt Freshman Linebacker Cam McGrone
Michigan Football Senior Quarterback Shea Patterson (left) And Fifth-Year Senior Linebacker Jordan Glasgow
Michigan Football Redshirt Freshman Tight End Luke Schoonmaker
