News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-12 16:07:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Harbaugh Praises Patterson's Efforts; Players Discuss The Win

Austin Fox and Chris Balas
TheWolverine
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh and five of his players spoke to the media following the team's 42-25 win at Illinois this afternoon.

Harbaugh praised both senior quarterback Shea Patterson's efforts today and the way his club responded when adversity hit in the second half.

RELATED: Top Five Players of the Game

RELATED: Notes, Quotes & Observations

RELATED: Wolverine Watch

Michigan Football Head Coach Jim Harbaugh

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Michigan Football Sophomore Receiver Ronnie Bell

Michigan Football Redshirt Freshman Linebacker Cam McGrone

Michigan Football Senior Quarterback Shea Patterson (left) And Fifth-Year Senior Linebacker Jordan Glasgow

Michigan Football Redshirt Freshman Tight End Luke Schoonmaker

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}