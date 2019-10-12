Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Five Players Of The Game
Michigan saw a wild ride win play out in Champaign, Ill., featuring a jarring comeback by the home team. All turned out well for the Wolverines in the end of a 42-25 win, thanks to some key performers:
1. Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow: The Aurora, Ill., native celebrated his return to his home state in a big way. His punt block set the Wolverines up for a first-half touchdown, and his fumble recovery in the second half blunted an Illinois possession. Glasgow tied for the team lead with 11 stops, including a 16-yard tackle for loss.
2. Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins got the most out of his dozen carries, going for 125 yards (10.4 average) and a touchdown. He also didn’t put the ball on the turf, something Michigan’s other top backs couldn’t claim.
3. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Patterson helped Michigan answer when it needed to the most. He wound up throwing for three touchdowns and rushing for another, without turning the ball over. Patterson finished 11 for 22 through the air, with 194 passing yards.
4. Illinois wideout Josh Imatorbhebhe: The lanky Imatorbhebhe (five receptions, 102 yards, one touchdown) proved a tough matchup for the Wolverines. He, as much as anyone, helped Illinois put up a fight after Michigan raced off to a four-touchdown lead.
5. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet: Charbonnet looked like he might go for 200 yards early. He still wound up with 116 on 18 carries (6.4 average) and a touchdown, but a lost fumble during Illinois’ big rally kept some fuel on the home team’s fire.
