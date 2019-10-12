Michigan saw a wild ride win play out in Champaign, Ill., featuring a jarring comeback by the home team. All turned out well for the Wolverines in the end of a 42-25 win, thanks to some key performers:

1. Fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow: The Aurora, Ill., native celebrated his return to his home state in a big way. His punt block set the Wolverines up for a first-half touchdown, and his fumble recovery in the second half blunted an Illinois possession. Glasgow tied for the team lead with 11 stops, including a 16-yard tackle for loss.

2. Redshirt freshman running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins got the most out of his dozen carries, going for 125 yards (10.4 average) and a touchdown. He also didn’t put the ball on the turf, something Michigan’s other top backs couldn’t claim.