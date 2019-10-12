So much for the “easy” part of the schedule.

Michigan looks like a man who labored across desert terrain for six weeks, surviving and feeling momentarily ecstatic while emerging from fog onto a lake. Then he looks up and sees a mountain range to cross.

On the surface, it’s so far, so good. The Wolverines strode out of the regular season’s first half at 5-1. Wisconsin displaced their dignity, but didn’t steal all the goals that — and they’ll tell you this often — still remain in reach.

It’s one heck of a climb, though.

On the road and under the lights at Penn State. Back home versus against a top-10 Notre Dame crew. The annual hate-fest with Michigan State. A trip to pesky Indiana, and then trying to summit by fighting through the orcs out of Columbus.

It recalls a pithy conversation by Miracle Max and Valerie in “The Princess Bride.”