Michigan Wolverines Football Post-Game Podcast: Van Bergen And Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen talks about U-M's 42-25 win over Illinois, including the home team's unnerving comeback.
Van Bergen delves into the psychology of being up, 28-0, and what plays into allowing a team back in the game. He also discusses with senior editor John Borton the ongoing problem of turnovers, and how they could impact the big games dead ahead.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
