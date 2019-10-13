News More News
Michigan Wolverines Postgame Podcast: Doug Skene & Chris Balas, Illinois

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Michigan held off an Illinois rally to beat Illinois, 42-25. Former all-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene breaks it down with Chris Balas.

Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.
Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh and receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. (AP Images)

