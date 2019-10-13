The weekend’s final results weren’t what Michigan hockey head coach Mel Pearson was looking for, but he didn’t exit his team’s opening series of games feeling badly about the team’s 2019-20 prospects. A tough No. 11-ranked Clarkson team took away a 3-1 Saturday night win after a 1-1 Friday night tie from their stay at Yost Ice Arena in a pair of evenly played contests. Clarkson played a tough, gritty defensive style that stymied the Wolverine offense. Grad transfer goaltender Frank Marotte’s solid play gave the Golden Knights a further shield against Michigan’s offense. Despite the Clarkson efforts, Michigan still managed to outshoot the Golden Knights, 35-31 on Friday and 37-29 on Saturday.

Michigan hockey sophomore goalie Strauss Mann stopped 30 of 31 shots in the Wolverines' season opener, a 1-1 tie against No. 11 Clarkson. (Lon Horwedel)

“We had all the momentum, but it’s a bounce here or a break there,” Pearson said after the game Saturday. “They won the game, but I can’t tell you that they’re the better team. I thought we played well. They got the bounces and some goaltending, but I feel good about a lot of things going on in our program." Pearson definitely could have used the talents of freshman defenseman Cam York who played well in the Friday opener, but sat out the Saturday rematch with a lower body injury. Senior forward Nick Pastujov’s third-period goal was all the Wolverine offense had to show for its 37-shot effort on Saturday.

“I think over time, we’re going to be a little more comfortable with ourselves and you’re going to see a lot more goals,” Pastujov said about the Wolverines' offensive production. Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann alleviated any concerns about Michigan’s inconsistent net play of the past few years with his weekend. Mann singlehandedly held his teammates in both games of the weekend with his performance. “He was unbelievable this weekend,” Michigan sophomore defenseman Nick Blankenburg told The Michigan Daily of Mann’s play in net. “The three goals tonight [Saturday], he didn’t have much of a chance on those. He’s keeping us in these games and he’s been great for us." In Friday’s season and series opener, sophomore forward Garrett Van Wyhe blistered a rebound from the high slot following up sophomore forward Jimmy Lambert’s original shot for the Wolverines' lone goal of the game in the 1-1 tie. “We always want to win, but there were a lot of good things in the game,” Pearson said of the tie. “So I’m not disappointed in the effort. I thought guys worked hard tonight. Strauss Mann was excellent in goal. I liked our penalty killing for the most part even though we gave one up. "Our power play needs to get better. There are some things I’m disappointed in. Overall, first game, we find out where we are against a really good hockey team.” “Gritty game,” Michigan senior captain Will Lockwood said. “That’s kind of what we expected. I thought our guys bought in right off the bat. You’ve got to rely on your defense, and I thought our defense was great.”

Michigan Hockey's Three Stars Of The Weekend

First Star: Sophomore goaltender Strauss Mann — For a Michigan team that has been looking for consistent goaltending, Mann held his Wolverine teammates in both games with his play, especially in Friday’s 1-1 tie when he stopped 30 of 31 Clarkson shots. Second Star: Sophomore forward Garrett Van Wyhe — Van Wyhe scored Michigan’s only goal with a one-timer on Friday and nearly had another. Van Wyhe also won six of 11 faceoffs in the season opener. Third Star: Senior forward Nick Pastujov — Pastujov supplied Michigan’s only goal on Saturday.

Michigan Hockey Quote Of The Weekend

“Honestly, I think I was just a little bit lucky. Trying to redeem myself after I had the one [miss] earlier. I didn’t really aim it anywhere. I tried to put it on net and it went in.” — Garrett Van Wyhe on his Friday goal

Other Big Ten Hockey Action This Weekend

