The main positives surrounded U-M's running game, which finally found a solid rhythm for the first time all year, en route to 295 rushing yards.

The Michigan Wolverines' 42-25 football win over Illinois this weekend was perhaps a bit closer than most expected, though there were plenty of positive takeaways for the Maize and Blue following the game.

With Illinois trailing 35-25 and 6:33 remaining in the game, Illini redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Robinson took a shotgun snap from his own 12-yard line, looking to string together a quick drive to cut into U-M's lead.

He scrambled backward toward his own goal line as Wolverine sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson swiped at his feet, only to back right into the arms of fifth-year senior defensive end Michael Danna on his blindside.

Danna hit Robinson just as he attempted to release a pass, causing the ball to fly straight into the air and right into the hands of senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp.

Kemp was tackled by redshirt sophomore left guard Kendrick Green at the one-yard line just before he could score a touchdown, setting up U-M's offense with perfect field position.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson would sneak it in on the ensuing play to extend Michigan's lead to 42-25 with 6:21 to play, all but ending the game.