Redshirt freshman Hassan Haskins was one, carrying for 68 yards and a score on his first runs and finishing with 125. He moved from running back to linebacker back to running back, and his move back has paid off.

Michigan had two offensive players of the game in its win over Illinois, a 42-25 contest that was closer than it should have been.

“He’s been good at both as far as playing linebacker, then running back,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He played both in high school, been good at both here. We felt he could help the team most at running back and his progression has been ascending each and every week.”



His first quarter, 29-yard touchdown run at Illinois on which he broke a tackle and showed great footwork is indicative of his progress, Harbaugh said.

“We’ve been seeing some ‘wow’ type of plays in practices; now we’re seeing it in games consistently,” he continued. “He’s getting better and better. This last game was a great game, over 100 yards, like Zach [Charbonnet]. His ability to see the hole, sink his hips, get yards after contact showed up in this last game. He was one of our two offensive players of the game along with Shea Patterson.”

Patterson completed 11 of 22 passes on a windy day but led a key touchdown drive after Illinois cut the lead to three.

“Offensive line play is really getting consistent and jelling, playing with a style of play that is physical, smart and tough,” Harbaugh said. “Tight ends also are playing extremely well. The quarterback I felt like has been the best quarterback on the field each and every game. He’s a winner. He’s tough. He makes great decisions, again, this past game when to run, when to throw. We’ve given ourselves the best chance to win … just so competitive and good.”

On defense, fifth-year senior Jordan Glasgow led a linebacker corps that dominated. Redshirt freshman Cam McGrone was also all over the field, matching his 11 tackles and making a key play with a strip fumble that led to a score.

“Midway through camp, wow, the physical part of the game was eye opening, and he was challenged in that [mental] area and the response was almost immediately and physical,” Harbaugh said. “His ability, his speed, athleticism, running ability since he’s been playing [regularly] … he’s playing great football.

“The thing that’s really showed up that we didn’t know was how good his instincts are. What he sees in terms of plays developing, pulling guards, diagnosing the scheme. Then off and running using his natural ability. He’s extremely smart, instinctive; that’s what has shown the last four or five games.”