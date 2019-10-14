Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad announced on Twitter this afternoon that he has entered his name into the transfer portal.

The youngster came to Michigan as a four-star prospect out of Missouri City, Tex., in the 2018 class, but was buried on the depth chart this season.

In fact, Muhammad currently appeared to be fifth-string out of the five scholarship tight ends on the roster, sitting behind senior Sean McKeon, redshirt junior Nick Eubanks, freshman Erick All and redshirt freshman Luke Schoonmaker.

Muhammad redshirted last season as a freshman and did not appear in any games; in fact, he played in just one career outing during his time in Ann Arbor, receiving seven snaps on Sept. 28 in the 52-0 blowout of Rutgers.