Eli Brooks Reveals What Changed His Mind About Returning To Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines bring arguably head coach Juwan Howard's most talented group into the 2021-22 season, but the outlook may be affected most by what a program stalwart gives them. Senior guard Eli Brooks put in his time with four years in the program but elected to make it a fifth and return for the upcoming campaign. Brooks and the rest of the seniors across the country were afforded the opportunity to return for an additional season due to paused eligibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan's starting two-guard took the NCAA up on that offer. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Michigan Players At Big Ten Media Day RELATED: Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks Reveal Standout Newcomers In Preseason Camp

Michigan's Eli Brooks used the extra year due to COVID to return for the 2021-22 season. (USA Today) (Robert Goddin, USA Today)

“The whole year, I told everyone on the team that I wasn’t going to come back," Brooks said on Thursday at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "After we suffered the loss (to UCLA), I sat down and talked to my parents and just thought why not come back for one more year? There are a lot of benefits for me. To have the college experience and full capacity (at Crisler). Being able to learn more from the coaching staff that we have, where it’s from Coach (Howard) Eisley or (Phil Martelli) or Juwan, we have great coaches and I feel like we have a great team. I thought it was a perfect thing for me to come back.” Brooks, who has a degree in social work and is now pursuing his Master's degree, has been through it all in his four seasons with the program, and a fifth will make him one of the winningest players in program history. But there is one thing Michigan has yet to accomplish that he wants to experience. “I’ve seen a lot in college," he said. I have a lot of experience and I’ve done pretty much everything I have wanted to do besides win a national championship. That’s what brought me back, to win a national championship. We had a good chance of doing it last year but unfortunately, we came up short. “Coach Eisley was always in my ear. He was like, ‘We could really use you next year.’ Conversations over time led me to this decision.”



