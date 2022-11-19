On Blake Corum's knee

Nothing right now. Got cleared to go back in and we'll see where it is tomorrow. How it feels tomorrow. Structurally good, which is great news.

On Jake Moody

Just tremendous faith in him and everybody. Just a locker room of heroes today. So many guys with a great mindset, a great belief in each other. Tremendous team win. Jake Moody, I mean, I don't if any of us quite comprehend what that feeling is like that he experienced today. When he came into the locker room, every guy was chanting his name. It was a tremendous celebration. A lot of credit to Greg Tarr, the snapper, Brad Robbins, the holder. That whole battery. The protection was extremely good. That game-winner, the one that went into the wind in the third quarter was huge. That kick line that we had established at the 27-yard line. Asked him if he felt good if the ball was on the 28, he gave me a thumbs up. That was a big, huge, kick. Every single one he made. We needed them all, of course. I love the one before the game-winner when it made it 17-16. The ensuing kickoff he kicked it deep again, really good kick. He was the one guy fist-pumping to the crowd in the student section. You could see the confidence and his emotional control was tremendous, which is pretty good for a college guy. Pretty, pretty good. That's why he's the Groza winner, right? Legend. Been watching Michigan football since I was a kid, pretty decent historian for Michigan football. I am nominating him for legendary status. Can I get a second? Jack Harbaugh has seen a lot of football. Wonderful. Wonderful, wonderful. So many heroes in the game. Blake Corum, another great game. Another 100-yard game and a touchdown. Defense with the fourth-down stops, D.J. Turner made a huge tackle on fourth down. Fourth and one stop we had. Took everybody we had today. Ronnie Bell, the tremendous punt return for Ronnie. As you know, he tore his ACL on a punt return on the first day of the 2021 season and this week, hey, Ronnie, just go back there. A.J. is out. Just going to ask you to fair catch them. Gotta figure his mind, what would his mindset be like going out and trying to return punts. From the opening punt, he was returning them. Huge punt return he had in the fourth quarter was big. So many guys. J.J. McCarthy, I know I called him the Ice Man, Bjorn Borg. Again, it was on display today. As I told the guys, the second-to-last drive, this is like Penn State last year. Olu Oluwatimi, he has the strength of 10 men. Have so much admiration for him. I will be forever proud to be his friend. The week he had this week. Not only the physical strength of 10 men but the mental strength of 10 men. Victims at Virginia, that tragedy, was personal for him. Those were some of his teammates. His dad had successful surgery, remove a tumor in his brain. All that was going on for Olu this week. Think back to being that age, there's no way I could've handled that. He has the strength of 10 men. Thank God that was a successful surgery. Could keep going on. The mental discipline of our team. As you know, these our character revealers. Some call these character builders, I call them character revealers. It all starts in the weight room. Ben Herbert and his staff. The attention to detail, the many workouts our guys go through. They're conditioned mentally and physically. Those workouts not only carve the body but they shape the mind. Ton of credit to them. Ben and his staff and all of our coaches. Just the way this team is. There's a way together, as a team. It's not anxious, it's not nervous. They don't play in fear, they don't flinch. They're not angry. They play with joy and gusto every single day. This is one that we're really happy about and proud about.

On how he would evaluate the run game after Corum's absence

I thought C.J. Stokes, I thought he was on the verge of breaking. So proud of him. Thought he had some really good runs, some crucial first downs. Became apparent they were going to line up and either all-out blitz us or cover one and dedicate themselves to stopping the run ga,e. J.J. and the passing game really stepped up. Really happy with C.J., Tavi and Isaiah Gash. Think you all know the toughness, physical and toughness as a boxer. Dropped the ball and comes back on the fourth and four. That's a new play for us, we just put that in this week. That was a Blake play all the way. Blake had the most reps on it, Blake was the guy we wanted to run that play. I think Isaiah had one practice rep on that play. Talked about it on the sideline, said he got it and he would be able to execute it and did a fantastic job doing it in the game. The most critical moment picking up that fourth down. I'm really happy with Isaiah Gash. Cemented a big place in my heart. So many guys, so many others. A locker room of heroes.

On whether to not play Corum in the second half was a coaching decision

It was bothering him. We know you want to keep going and he communicated with us, how does it feel? That's alright. We have C.J. Stokes, we have Isaiah Gash, we've got Tavi Dunlap. They'll step up, next man up. Blake was coaching those guys and motivating them on. That's the kind of team that it is. Nobody panicked.

On how differently he had to call the game offensively

It was gusty. It caused some balls to sail, and some to dive and dip. It was hard. I haven't seen any stats from other games but I would imagine you would see the same kind of thing. That's tough. Tough to throw in that kind of environment. Especially guys who aren't always throwing in that environment. They have a lot of years under your belt in those kinds of conditions. It was a big factor.

On how healthy the team can be for Ohio State

We'll see. We'll see. Guys are going to do everything they can. Anybody that is on the fringe—knowing our guys, they're going to want to play. They're going to give it every bit of treatment and healing power they can this week. Somebody is out, they're going to be out. It'll be our best opportunity because our guys, they really want in this game. They're going to be ruled out, they're out. If it's on the fringe, I bet you see them attack with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind their week this week.

On whether he's concerned with the injuries

As I said, it's no anxiety to it. We're on a happy mission, not a grim mission.

On early thoughts on Ohio State

I think I'll just enjoy this one. This is like the biggest win, one of the biggest wins ever. I think I'm going to enjoy this one for a few hours. Maybe about 6. 6 hours. Especially this week. Really happy with the guys. Probably about 6 hours from now I'll be thinking about the Ohio State game.

On the state of the passing game

I was super happy. I was just super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win. The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made and they were made. Good job, passing game.