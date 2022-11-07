On the second half dominance

The numbers are really good. Incredible. The thing I would point to more than adjustments or anything is just how hard the guys are playing. It just screams at you on the tape when I watch it. Especially on the defense but the offense, too and the way we play on special teams. It is so noticeable just how hard guys are playing. Its 60 minutes of that kind of effort. The game goes on, to your point, conditioning sure factors in. It's consistently at a high level. The hustle is there. It's constant hustle. It's hustle at all times. Guys playing really hard.

On Colston Loveland earning more playing time

Consistently good play. He's another guy that doesn't get flustered. Knows what he's doing. Physically mature guy, very talented. Got a great attitude. All the good things. His talent, his effort have definitely warranted more playing time.

On Luke Schoonmaker

He's put together a really good season. From early on, he was well-trained, well-prepared for it. Just playing really good, really tough, plays hard. Does everything the team asks him to do. Blocks, runs a good route, catches the ball, makes the tough catch, makes the diving catch. He's doing an outstanding job.

On more creative playcalling on the goal line

The previous game we played where we got down there four times and we didn't get the ball in the endzone twice, two of those were the results of losing yardage. You get the ball on the six-yard line and you run a play and it's a pass play, it was the first play we called. Creative play but we ended up losing three yards on it. We had run an outside zone play I believe it was, lost another three yards. I really wanted to see more—you get the ball on the five or the six in this game that we were going straight ahead. First and six become second and two. Second and two became third and one. Third and one became fourth and one. Fourth and one became a touchdown. I wanted that scenario to play out in this game. We were fortunate enough to get it in. Now that we've done that, all options are open going forward, of course. We have gotten it in different ways. Fly sweep, we've thrown it in. All those options are open.

On Will Johnson

Talked about it a few months ago, I think, just how well he was covering guys in practice. A real talent. To cover in man-to-man situations, to break on the ball in zone, to see the ball in zone to have really good ball skills to track the ball well. Like most players, you see it in practice first. I know I've mentioned that and you see it in the game. It wasn't a surprise. Really happy for the way he's playing. The physical part of the game has been great. In games, to see some of the tackles—he's had a big tackle seems about every game he's been in there. He's doing a fabulous job. Keep it going and he's a great player. Like a lot of the young players, the longer it takes them to figure it out, the better off they'll be. Just keep working and playing. Things are going to work out really good for Will.

On Jeff Persi

I thought it was all really good with Jeff. His strike was good, he's going to continue to get stronger. As I said, the strike was good. Just maintaining and sustaining. When you strike, the defender is trying to strike, he's trying to control the block and the defender is trying to separate from the blocker to get to the ball. That's where Jeff's next improvement is, being able to stay with that block and not let that defender separate and go make that tackle. That'll be a very good next step for Jeff because he's really good. Covering up the guy he's blocking and the strike is really good. The next piece would be the sustain on the block.

On Donovan Edwards

Same thing we've all seen, really good. Tremendous playmaker. Every option is open when Donovan is in the game. Whether you're handing the ball off to him, he's a very good blocker. Runs really good routes, catches the ball really well. Really good after the catch. I think a defense has to keep in mind that anything is available when he's out there.

On paying attention to what other teams around the country are doing

Maybe, some. Mostly on what we're doing.

On the investigation into the tunnel incident

Was told that we would probably hear something this week.

On what Blake Corum has meant to the team and offense this season

He's definitely having an MVP season for us here at Michigan. Would be hard to imagine that he wouldn't be—the way he's going win the Heisman Trophy. Leading in touchdowns, leading in points scored. Consistently really good every game. Been quite a few backs that have won the Heisman Trophy and I would bet my truck that Blake Corum is on pace and ahead of many of those backs who have won the Heisman Trophy. I had a great running back at Stanford, Toby Gerhart, who finished second. Blake has meant even more to this 2022 team than Toby did that season. There I go, making a comparison I should never do. Two great players. I always try to stay away from that. Except for some of the pro backs, probably the only exception would be Frank Gore that I was able to coach, Blake is the best running back I've coached. He means that much. He's having that kind of season. The best overall running back is Frank Gore but Blake's got some years. Still young. He definitely has the license and ability, in my mind, to be every bit as good as Frank Gore.

On what separates Frank Gore and Blake Corum in the film room

Both students of the game. Both at the highest level with that. You can't get anything by Blake Corum. He is so focused at all times. He's like a chess player who thinks several moves ahead. Whether it's protections, whether it's blocking schemes, he knows what our blocking schemes are, he knows what the defense is. He knows what the blitzes are. Not only who he has but the others have. Very similar to Frank Gore in that regard. Two outstanding students of the game. Know the game but also have a tremendous feel for the game. There's no doubt that Blake will be, in my opinion, right on that same dance floor as Frank Gore in every way.

On players he's seen like Donovan Edwards

Donovan is still growing and still refining his game. I don't know how much his game were to go to but it's already at a really high level right now. Guys with his skillset right now, not many like that on the planet. He's a great leader, a great energy for our team. Tremendous to have Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in the same backfield. We're lucky. Lucky, lucky.