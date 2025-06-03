Dusty May’s Blueprint: Inside the Culture Shift at Michigan Basketball

When Dusty May accepted the Michigan men’s basketball job in March, he wasn’t just tasked with winning games—he was tasked with rebuilding a culture. A fractured roster, an uncertain fan base, and the shadow of unmet expectations all hovered over Crisler Center. But just months into his tenure, May has laid the foundation for a new identity: one grounded in emotional intelligence, trust, and team-first values.

“We’re in a sport full of alphas,” May said on this week’s Defend the Block podcast. “But with our staff, I knew we’d be bringing in guys who are great teammates first. People with high EQs who want to help each other.”

That ethos has permeated every layer of the program. From assembling a coaching staff that includes proven leaders like Mike Boynton and Justin Joyner, to hand-picking transfers with a track record of unselfish play, May has emphasized one word above all: teammate.

“We don’t even say ‘family’ that much,” May said. “Because you don’t get to choose your family—but you choose your team.”

That philosophy is evident in how the Wolverines approached the transfer portal. May likened it to “speed dating,” where decisions must be made fast, often before deep relationships are formed. But even in a compressed timeframe, his staff pursued players who embodied long-term compatibility.

Take FAU transfer Vlad Goldin, who followed May from Boca Raton to Ann Arbor. Beyond his 7-foot presence in the paint, Goldin brings rare emotional maturity. In one anecdote, May recalled a game last season where he believed a coaching mistake cost his team the win. As he expressed his regret postgame, Goldin cut him off.

“Coach,” Goldin said, “we win together, we lose together.”

That moment, May said, captured everything he values in a program. Empathy. Accountability. Unity.

The returning players have bought in, too. Veterans Will Tschetter and Nimari Burnett chose to stay, despite uncertainty around roles. May said their decision wasn’t just about basketball—it was about pride in Michigan.

“Every one of them told me without hesitation they would still attend Michigan even if they didn’t play basketball,” May said. “That tells you everything.”

Off the court, May is fostering cohesion in creative ways. Players will gather for NBA playoff watch parties, trivia nights to learn about each other’s families, and spontaneous meetups.

It’s all part of a bigger picture: building not just a team, but a unified program. One where players understand their value beyond stats. Where coaches model humility. And where the expectation to win is matched by the commitment to grow.

With summer workouts now underway Dusty May’s blueprint is clear—Michigan Basketball will be built on connection, not just talent.

And that might just be the culture shift the Wolverines needed.