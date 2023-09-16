On being a first-time head coach and the first-half struggles

First, being the head coach, it was exciting. We have a great staff so that helped a lot. The guys are extremely supportive and, obviously, our players are awesome. In the first half, the first drive was really successful on the ground and trying to stay balanced with everything. The second drive, we drive all the way down there again and we're not spaced up and then we have a pick, that all equates to it. It wasn't a bad throw, we weren't spaced up on the outside so that equated to bringing the corner in there and throwing a pick. Get the bell again and keep it moving, just a bad read. Things that we have to clean up, things we have to be better at. Thought we ran the ball better, thought we asserted ourselves on the line of scrimmage better today. Backs ran extremely hard, extremely physical. So continue to build on that.

On the defense

Those guys just played their tails off. I think this is the third straight game under 250 yards and 10 tackles for loss again. Extremely important because the recipe for winning around here is you gotta play great defense. For us to be where we want to be, we have to continue to do that and those guys are doing an outstanding job. The other phases have to keep building to get to their level.

On the kickoff issues

It's something we've worked all week, had a plan for and we just gotta stick to the plan as coach says. It's something we gotta continue to work on, continue to fix and I know coach Jay Harbaugh and staff will continue to attack that this week.

On J.J. McCarthy's phrase of 'throwing it into the ocean'

Yeah, throw it out of bounds. We just tell him, if he's going to throw it out, throw it out of bounds. That's J.J. trying to make a play and sometimes that happens when you try to make a play, things like that take place. It's a learning experience for him, he's obviously played extremely well during the first two games so still have trust and faith in him, still our quarterback, still love him and those are thing that he'll learn from and definitely get better at.

On LaDarius Henderson at left tackle

Thought they played good. Just continue to work those guys in different situations. We know this is a long season and you're going to need more than five guys to get to where we want to be. Since I've been here it's never been the same five guys so you always have to have those guys ready to go. Just continue to do that and work those guys in.

On McCarthy's decision-making

One of them was, like I said, it was a spacing issue and another one was a decision. Those things come into play, we just gotta continue to fix those and I know we will.

On whether he gave himself a moment to relish being a head coach

No, I didn't. Because, to me, it wasn't really about me. I just wanted the players to play as hard as they can and go win for Michigan. I didn't really think about it as something for me and as an opportunity for me, I just wanted to make sure we put us in the right position for us to win the football game.

On the secondary

Those guys have played outstanding. The one deep ball was questionable in the beginning of the game, it was six points they gave up. The defense, as a whole, secondary, upfront, are just playing outstanding and continue to progress and get even better. You see stars aren't even in the game so the depth we're building for the future is really good. Super excited for what they've done and how Coach Clink, Coach Jay and Jesse have really prepared that group.

On gameplanning for Connor Bazelak

I think we had a plan for whatever quarterback was in the game. We knew they would bring both quarterbacks in, so be excited for it and ready for that opportunity to go defend that quarterback, too, so we're always ready for anybody they bring in the game at any time.

On what he takes away from the win

Humbled. You live, you learn, you continue to progress. As long as you learn from it, you've progressed and you get better. I think you always gotta be humble in everything. You never play a perfect game and, obviously, we've got stuff to fix and we will. We'll continue to put our head down and work to get to where we want to be.

On Bowling Green having the ball for 36 minutes and the run game not eating clock

I think we ran the ball pretty well. Blake went over 100. We only had the ball for 44 plays but we had 312 yards and, obviously, when you get interceptions and turnovers, that's what's going to happen. I thought we moved the line of scrimmage really well. Those guys up front took to the challenge we gave to them this week to continue to attack. Got to a point to where they just wanted to run the ball and kind of get out of the game. I think, overall, from a run game standpoint, we improved. We've just got to keep improving all facets of the game.

On whether the shortened games change the strategy

A little bit but we're just going to be us, we're going to play complimentary football and the number one goal for us is to win. It's not a style points deal, we just want to win. We continue to win and help both sides of the ball either way, that's the number one goal for us. However we gotta do that each week, whether it's through the air, whether it's through the ground, whatever we need to do to win the football game, to help our defense in great positions because they're really good. That's what we're going to do to win.



On whether he likes the new clock rules

I don't mind it. Again, sometimes I don't even look at the rules, we get so caught up in game plan and doing things. Spend the time you get with your families so sometimes it's good to get a little bit more time with your family at the end of the game.

On how the offensive line handled BGSU's blitzes

For the most part it was really good. There was one at the end of the half that it was just a miscommunication because, besides that, upfront, I think we did a pretty good job. We just gotta make sure, communication-wise, between every position that we're locked into any checks or any thing that may happen. That'll continue to tighten up and help us be better.

On the touchdown to Cornelius Johnson

Again, that's one of those plays where it's like, OK, you made it, now everybody is happy. It was but it was a good enough throw where he knew that CJ would go fight for it. We just gotta continue to be on the same page.

On where the team is after three games

Still got a lot to work on, I think. Regardless of the point totals in the previous games, we're still understanding what we have coming next because every week is a new week. Every week is a new team. We have to be up for the challenge next week against Rutgers. There's a really good football team coming in here with a lot of confidence. We gotta put our head down and work and get ready for this week.