2025 Senior Bowl measurement results for Michigan NFL Draft prospects

It's the unofficial kickoff for NFL Draft prep with the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

The weeklong event includes public practices and opportunities for players to meet with decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams. The week concludes with the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, February 1.

Senior Bowl invitees had official measurements conducted on Monday as part of the event. Measurements include height, weight, arm length, hand size, and wing span.

Michigan has three players participating in the event. Here is how they measured up.

Measurement Key

Height: 5|11|7 = 5’11 7/8″, 6|06|3 = 6’6 3/8″

Hand Size: 9|3|8 = 9 3/8″, 1018 = 10 1/8″

Arm Length:33|7|8 = 33 7/8″, 3200 = 32″

Wingspan:80|1|8 = 80 1/8″, 7900 = 79″

Kalel Mullings accepted an invite but, due to an injury, will not participate this week. He is expected to be ready for the combine.