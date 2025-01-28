2025 Senior Bowl measurement results for Michigan NFL Draft prospects

It's the unofficial kickoff for NFL Draft prep with the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.
The weeklong event includes public practices and opportunities for players to meet with decision-makers from all 32 NFL teams. The week concludes with the Senior Bowl game on Saturday, February 1.
Senior Bowl invitees had official measurements conducted on Monday as part of the event. Measurements include height, weight, arm length, hand size, and wing span.
Michigan has three players participating in the event. Here is how they measured up.
Measurement Key
Height: 5|11|7 = 5’11 7/8″, 6|06|3 = 6’6 3/8″
Hand Size: 9|3|8 = 9 3/8″, 1018 = 10 1/8″
Arm Length:33|7|8 = 33 7/8″, 3200 = 32″
Wingspan:80|1|8 = 80 1/8″, 7900 = 79″
Kalel Mullings accepted an invite but, due to an injury, will not participate this week. He is expected to be ready for the combine.
OBSERVATIONS
Josaiah Stewart's height came in at 6'0 3/4" which is only a quarter of inch below his Michigan listed height of 6'1". His measured weight of 248 lbs is in line with his playing weight at Michigan. Stewart played a standing EDGE at Michigan, but his future in the NFL will likely be as a 3-4 OLB. His height would have been the third shortest for DL at the 2024 NFL Draft combine, while his weight would have been 7th lightest.
Josaiah Stewart 2024 NFL Draft comp: Colorado State ED/LB Mohamed Kamara
Current NFL Draft Projection: 2nd RD-3rd RD
Donovan Edwards came in at 5'11", shorter than the 6'1" listed by Michigan, but standard height for a running back. His weight is in line with expectations. Edwards' hand measuring at 10" is well above average. Only three RBs at the 2024 combine measured 10" or larger. His arm and wingspan are slightly below average.
Donovan Edwards 2024 NFL Draft comp: Alabama RB Jase McClellanCurrent NFL Draft Projection: 6th RD - UDFA
William Wagner measured in at 6' 1 3/8", below the average height for a long snapper. HIs weight and other measurements are within variable average. No long snappers have been selected in the last three NFL Drafts. The last to be selected was Michigan's Cam Cheeseman by Washington in 2021.
William Wagner 2024 NFL Draft comp: Notre Dame LS Michael VinsonCurrent NFL Draft Projection: 7th RD - UDFA
